Image copyright SARAH COBBOLD/Reuters Image caption Emergency crews and other moped drivers went to the help of victims on 13 July

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to carrying out acid attacks on six moped riders in order to steal their machines in London.

The teenager, from Croydon, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court and admitted targeting the riders in the north and east of the city, on 13 July last year.

He sprayed the riders in the face with a noxious liquid and stole two mopeds before trying to take another four.

Police said one attack had left a rider with "life-changing injuries".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage posted by Turon Miah shows an acid attack victim being doused with water

The boy, who cannot be named, had been due to stand trial after earlier denying six counts of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to "disable, burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm", two counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery.

He was arrested at around 03:00 BST on 14 July, the court heard.