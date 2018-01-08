Image copyright Blake Ridder

At least 90 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a paint factory, which has caused smoke to blow across large parts of north London.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions from the fire at the factory in Waterloo Road, Staples Corner.

London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines were at the "large blaze", which is near the North Circular road.

It urged people to avoid the area and those living nearby to keep doors and windows shut.

It said the fire was "very visible" and could be seen for "miles around".

The fire service said its control room had already taken 45 emergency calls about the blaze.