Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack happened on The Broadway, in Mill Hill

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shop worker critically injured in an attack died.

The victim, 49, was assaulted outside a convenience shop on The Broadway, Mill Hill, on 6 January. He died in hospital on Monday.

Police said he was attacked after three teenagers were refused items including cigarette papers.

The boy was arrested late on Monday and remains in a north London police station.

The Metropolitan Police was called to the shop at 23:45 GMT and found the victim lying injured on the pavement outside.

Detectives said he had been working alongside the store's owner when three teenage boys came in and tried to buys goods including cigarette papers.

When they were refused due to concerns about their age, officers said they became aggressive and threatened to vandalise the shop.

'Uphold the law'

A police statement said: "The shopkeeper and victim went outside after them to ensure no damage was done. The victim was struck once by one of the teenagers causing him to fall to the floor.

"The shopkeeper was also punched by the teenagers. He suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment."

The three were seen to run off along The Broadway in the direction of Mill Hill Broadway Station.

Det Insp Ian Lott said: "At this stage we believe this to be an unprovoked spontaneous incident sparked entirely by refusal to let the suspects buy what they wanted.

"A man has lost his life for no reason other than trying to uphold the law. If you know who they are, or where they are, please get in touch and tell us their names."

The three suspects have been described by police as black teenagers.

One was wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans and white trainers; the second a dark grey or black tracksuit and black trainers; and the third a dark coloured hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.