Image copyright PA Image caption Jabed Hussain said Derryck John should not be shown leniency simply because he is young

A man who had acid thrown in his face by a teenager trying to steal his moped said he wants his attacker to be sentenced to detention for life.

Derryck John, 17, attacked Jabed Hussain as the food delivery driver finished his shift on 13 July.

Mr Hussain's facial burns have healed but he was left traumatised and still has breathing problems.

John pleaded guilty on Monday to carrying out acid attacks on six moped riders in London to steal their bikes.

Mr Hussain said he felt "sorry" that his attacker was only a teenager, but added that John should not be shown leniency simply because he is young.

The 33-year-old from Tower Hamlets, east London, said: "My demand is a life sentence.

"He destroyed five lives, so I want to see him locked up for life - and everyone who ever does this type of crime."

Image copyright Metropolitan police Image caption Reporting restrictions preventing Derryck John from being identified because of his age were lifted

John, from Croydon, was convicted of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to disable, burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

The maximum sentence for an adult charged with this offence is life imprisonment.

In December, Arthur Collins was jailed for 20 years for GBH with intent after he was found guilty of throwing acid across a London nightclub.

John will be sentenced on 9 March.

Although he hopes to return to work as a delivery driver soon, Mr Hussain is now running a campaign to raise awareness and reduce acid attacks.