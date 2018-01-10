Image caption Gaille Bola, 21, is due before Highbury Magistrates' Court

A man from has been charged with murdering a teenager who was fatally stabbed on New Year's Eve in London.

Meschak dos santos Cornelio, 18, was one of four people killed at New Year in separate stabbings across the city.

Detectives have charged Gaille Bola, 21, of Stonebridge Road, Tottenham, with Meschak's murder.

Mr Bola, who was one of seven men detained over the killing, is due to appear before Highbury Magistrates' Court later.

None of the six other suspects are currently facing charges in connection with the investigation.