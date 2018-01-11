Image caption TfL say it is carrying out "extra safety checks" on its trains

Services on the London Overground network have been disrupted after engineers were forced to take trains off the tracks amid "safety" fears.

Part of the braking system is understood to have fallen off from one of its trains "within the last week".

As a result the network's branches to Croydon, Crystal Palace, New Cross Gate and Highbury and Islington have all been forced to close.

TfL say the "extra safety checks" has resulted in a "shortage of trains".

The problems have caused severe delays on other parts of the network at Richmond, Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction.