Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Marek Zakrocki shouted "white power" before using his van as a weapon

A Britain First supporter who gave a Nazi salute, shouted "white power" and drove at a curry house owner has been jailed for 33 weeks.

Marek Zakrocki, 48, threatened to "kill a Muslim" before his attack outside Spicy Night in Alexandra Parade, Harrow, on 23 June.

Zakrocki, originally charged with attempted murder, admitted dangerous driving and battering his wife.

He also admitted drink-driving during sentencing at the Old Bailey earlier.

He will be released immediately for time served on remand.

The attack took place on the anniversary of the Brexit vote.

'Abhorrent'

Judge Anthony Leonard QC said: "You committed these offences at a time of heightened tension because of the attack on a Muslim outside a mosque in London."

The judge said there was evidence of "abhorrent" racist views but his crime was due to the effect of alcohol.

He added: "In your drunken state what you said and the way you behaved would have been both offensive and put persons in fear."

Zakrocki was sentenced to 33 weeks in jail and disqualified from driving for three years.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The drunken attack took place at the Spicy Night restaurant in Harrow

'White power'

During the day of the incident, Zakrocki had got drunk on wine, grabbed his wife Ewa's arm and threatened to "kill people" and himself, a previous hearing was told.

His family called police and during a telephone conversation with an officer Zakrocki said: "I'm going to kill a Muslim. I'm doing it for Britain."

Arriving in Harrow town centre, he made a Nazi salute, pushed a man he assumed was a Muslim, swore at a Somali woman, shouted "white power" at people near a pub and then drove towards the Indian restaurant.

After threatening a member of staff with a torch, he drove into the restaurant's front windows, reversed and then drove into Mr Ahmed.

Mr Ahmed suffered no serious injuries but was badly shaken and scared.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption CCTV still shows an altercation involving Marek Zakrocki and his first victim in St Ann"s Road, Harrow

Following his arrest, a Nazi coin was found in his pocket and copies of Britain First newspapers and flyers at his home.

Prosecutor Denis Barry said Zakrocki had been "fixated" by Muslims and had made donations to Britain First in the past.

Outside court, Det Con Georgina Acuna said she had hoped the sentence would be longer.

"It was initially dealt with by Harrow Police as a hate crime and the judge here today has taken the motivation behind these offences into consideration and passed sentence", she said.

"However, the offences he has been convicted of do not have separate legislation covering racially-aggravated offences."