Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

A couple who deny killing a French nanny have admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to dispose of her body by burning it.

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet, 21, were discovered in the garden at a house in Southfields on 20 September.

Police were initially unable to identify the body but later confirmed it was Ms Lionnet originally from Troyes in north-east France.

Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, deny murder.

The pair, of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, south London, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to a second charge of perverting the course of justice by attempting to "dispose of the body of Sophie Lionnet by burning".

Both face a five-week trial starting on 19 March.