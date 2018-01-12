Image caption Vijay Patel, pictured with his wife Vibha, was attacked after an argument over cigarette papers

Two boys have been bailed by police investigating the killing of a shop worker in Mill Hill, north London.

Vijay Patel, 49, was attacked at a convenience store shortly before midnight on Saturday after refusing to serve three under-aged boys.

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as head injuries.

Police arrested two boys on suspicion of violent disorder after releasing CCTV images to help with inquiries.

The youths, aged 15 and 16, were bailed on Friday, police said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A post-mortem examination gave Mr Patel's provisional cause of death as head injuries

Another 16-year-old boy was charged with murder on Tuesday.

The teenager, who is from Brent in north-west London and cannot be identified, was due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Mr Patel was attacked at the shop, called Rota Express, after refusing to sell cigarette papers to three boys, police said.

The father-of-two from Colindale, north-west London, was taken to hospital but died in hospital on Monday.