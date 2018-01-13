Image copyright Instagram/Harry Uzoka Image caption GQ magazine says model Harry Uzoka died in west London after being stabbed

A young male model has been found stabbed to death in a London street.

The 25-year-old was discovered fatally wounded in Old Oak Road, East Acton, at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

GQ magazine has named him as Harry Uzoka, a model who had recently done a photo shoot for them.

Friends and fans have paid tribute to Mr Uzoka as an "inspiration to young black men". Two men aged 27 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Det Insp Beverley Kofi, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death."

The men being questioned were arrested near to the scene.

It is the fifth murder investigation under way in London this year, four of which have been fatal stabbings.