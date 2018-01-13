Image copyright Google Image caption The men were hit as they stood by their broken down car at the side of the road

Two men have each lost a leg after a hit-and-run crash in east London.

The men, both in their 40s, were injured as they stood beside their broken down car at the side of the North Circular Road (A406) at about 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A silver BMW struck a Vauxhall Vectra on the flyover above Redbridge Roundabout, which then hit the men.

The BMW driver stopped but then left the scene on foot before emergency services arrived.

The two men hit by the Vectra were taken to hospital.

Neither is in a life-threatening condition, but both men required the amputation of a leg.

The driver and passenger in the Vectra were not injured.

The Met has appealed for witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward but detectives are not issuing a further description of the BMW driver.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation.