Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption Harry Uzoka died at the scene in west London on Thursday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a London model who was killed by a stab wound to the heart.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday.

George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23 of Trevithick House, Kentish Town, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Mr Koh is also facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon. The men were arrested on 14 and 15 January.

Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption The model, 25, was described as having a "contagious personality"

A 27-year-old man arrested on the day of the stabbing has been released under investigation and a 28-year-old man, who was also arrested that day, has been released with no further action to be taken.

The victim has not been formally identified, but next of kin have been informed.

It is the fifth murder investigation under way in London this year - four of them are stabbings.