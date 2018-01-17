London

Lumiere London: Festival of light returns to London

  • 17 January 2018
Lights Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption London will play host to the second Lumiere light festival on January 18 to 21

A festival of light featuring more than 50 artists is set to return to London on Thursday.

Lumiere London 2018 will "transform the city and offer new perspectives on the capital's iconic streets and landmarks", the mayor of London said.

This year's festival will include light installations at Regent Street, King's Cross, Leicester Square and Westminster Abbey.

The event will run for four days, ending on 21 January.

Image copyright LUMIERE
Image caption More than 50 artists are set to return to London on Thursday
Image copyright Lumiere
Image caption Westminster Abbey will be lit up in a technicoloured design
Image copyright LUMIERE
Image caption This piece of art above Oxford Circus transforms from black and white to vivid, colour-saturated visual experiences reminiscent of op-art and 1970s psychedelia
Image copyright LUMIERE
Image caption The festival will run across London for four days
Image copyright PA
Image caption The Umbrella​ ​Project​ by Bristol-based Cirque Bijou will pop up during the festival
Image copyright Lumiere

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites