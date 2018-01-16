Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the attack

An 82-year-old cancer patient who was attacked for his designer watch has died, police have said.

Ahmet Dobran, who also had Parkinson's, was beaten and pinned down by three men, who took his gold bracelet and Longines watch.

The robbery, on 27 August, in Newham, east London, left him with three fractures in his vertebrae.

A 33-year-old man has been charged over the robbery, and police have issued CCTV of two more suspects.

Family 'devastated'

Det Insp Iain Wallace said: "Mr Dobran was hospitalised following the attack in August and had been in an induced coma for several weeks until he was recently introduced to a nursing home.

Sadly Mr Dobran's health deteriorated soon after and he was taken to hospital and passed away.

"His family are utterly devastated and, whilst we are unable to ascertain at this time that he died as a result of the attack, we do know that at the very least it may have aggravated other existing conditions.

"We await the results of the post-mortem to determine this."