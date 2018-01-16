Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council needs to find homes for 208 Grenfell families

The housing boss in charge of running Grenfell Tower has quit more than six months after the disaster which claimed the lives of 71 people.

Robert Black resigned as CEO of Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation on 31 December, 2017.

A brief statement on its website "thanked Mr Black for all of his efforts".

The resignation comes ahead of a "Grenfell Recovery" council meeting on 18 January.