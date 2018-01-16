Maserati police crash man pleads guilty

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohammed Shisq pleaded guilty to dangerous driving

A man who crashed a Maserati seriously injuring two Met Police officers has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

PC Christopher Appleton and PC Samantha Clark were badly hurt when the car hit them on 17 December in Neasden, Brent.

Mohammed Shisq, 51, admitted three charges relating to the crash at Harrow Crown Court.

The Met said both officers were "critically injured" but have since "improved".

PC Clark was trapped under the vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Cmdr David Musker said it was a "horrific incident" and "a reminder of the dangers that police officers face".

Shisq, of Goresway in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, was charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He will be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court at a later date.