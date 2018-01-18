Image copyright Twitter Image caption Celine Dookhran was found dead in an empty house in Kingston Upon Thames

A woman who was raped and killed by her uncle was "stuffed" inside a freezer "face down", a court has heard.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, is charged with the rape and murder of his 20-year-old niece Celine Dookhran.

The builder is also accused of the rape and attempted murder of a woman in her 20s who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

She escaped and led police to Ms Dookhran's bloodied body at an empty house in south London.

'Face down'

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told the court how officers used a crowbar to open the freezer at the property in Kingston and discovered "several toes poking out" from underneath a dust sheet.

He said Ms Dookhran was found "face down" in the freezer at an "awkward angle consistent with her having been stuffed inside", her arms covered in blood.

"Her body was extremely cold" and she had "obviously [been] dead for some time," Mr Aylett told the court.

Image caption Mujahid Arshid (left) and Vincent Tappu are charged with kidnapping Ms Dookhran and the second woman

Police had been told to look for Ms Dookhran in the freezer by the second woman, who had survived the attack in July 2017 and managed to escape.

It is alleged that Mr Arshid was obsessed with both women and spent weeks planning to kidnap, rape, and murder them before hiding their bodies in a deep freezer at a house he was due to convert into flats.

Mr Arshid, of no fixed address, is further charged with sexual assault and assault by penetration against the second female.

He and co-defendant Vincent Tappu both deny the kidnap of Ms Dookhran and the second woman, conspiracy to falsely imprison them both, and possessing a firearm with intent, namely a Taser.

Mr Tappu is accused of assisting in the initial kidnap, but is not said to have travelled to Kingston.

The trial continues.