Southbank Centre director Jude Kelly steps down

  • 18 January 2018
Jude Kelly
Image caption Jude Kelly became artistic director of the Southbank Centre in 2006

The artistic director of London's Southbank Centre has stepped down after more than a decade in the job.

Jude Kelly CBE joined in 2006 and becomes the latest high-profile woman to leave the capital's arts scene.

The 63-year-old is now focussing on the Women of the World (WOW) festival, which she founded eight years ago.

Ms Kelly said: "It is difficult to imagine a more stimulating and enjoyable time than the 12 years I've spent at the Southbank Centre."

A successor to Ms Kelly "will be announced in due course". Elaine Bedwell, the Southbank Centre's CEO, said Ms Kelly left "a strong legacy for us to celebrate and build upon".

