Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Small (left) was a British and Commonwealth light-middleweight champion in 2009

A former boxing champion has been charged with a terror offence, police have said.

Anthony Small, of south-east London, is accused of encouraging acts of terrorism in connection with a video posted on social media in September 2016.

It follows an investigation by the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Mr Small, 36, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The former boxer beat Matthew Hall at Manchester's MEN Arena to win hold the British and Commonwealth light middleweight titles in a fight screened on Sky Box Office in 2009.

He then defended the titles successfully in November that year against Thomas McDonagh in Wigan, but was beaten by Sam Webb in Dagenham, Essex, in March 2010.