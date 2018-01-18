London

Prince William sports shaved head on royal visit

  • 18 January 2018
The Duke of Cambridge Image copyright EPA/WILL OLIVER
Image caption The Duke of Cambridge opted for the military-style cut ahead of meeting Armed Forces veterans working in the NHS

The Duke of Cambridge sported a newly trimmed hairstyle as he visited a children's hospital.

William revealed the close-shaven style at the launch of the Step into Health programme at the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

He opted for the military-style cut before meeting Armed Forces veterans working in the NHS.

Members of the Royal Family have been known to tease the 35-year-old about his receding hairline.

In 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge suggested a tuft of alpaca wool might be the perfect solution for her husband's growing bald patch.

As they visited the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Kate was shown the wool, which was a similar shade of brown to the duke's hair.

She pointed to William's head and said: "You need it more than me."

While chatting to a Second World War veteran in Barbados several years ago, the duke's brother, Prince Harry, said William "was already bald aged 12".

Step into Health is a programme which helps ex-Armed Forces members and their spouses or partners to take up careers in the NHS.

Image copyright iStock
Image caption William met patients at a central London children's hospital
Image copyright Tim P. Whitby/Getty
Image caption Members of the Royal Family have often teased the 35-year-old about his receding hairline
Image copyright Lewis Whyld/PA
Image caption The duke's new cut contrasts with his past looks, like the one in this photo from 2008

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites