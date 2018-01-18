Image copyright EPA/WILL OLIVER Image caption The Duke of Cambridge opted for the military-style cut ahead of meeting Armed Forces veterans working in the NHS

The Duke of Cambridge sported a newly trimmed hairstyle as he visited a children's hospital.

William revealed the close-shaven style at the launch of the Step into Health programme at the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

He opted for the military-style cut before meeting Armed Forces veterans working in the NHS.

Members of the Royal Family have been known to tease the 35-year-old about his receding hairline.

In 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge suggested a tuft of alpaca wool might be the perfect solution for her husband's growing bald patch.

As they visited the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Kate was shown the wool, which was a similar shade of brown to the duke's hair.

She pointed to William's head and said: "You need it more than me."

While chatting to a Second World War veteran in Barbados several years ago, the duke's brother, Prince Harry, said William "was already bald aged 12".

Step into Health is a programme which helps ex-Armed Forces members and their spouses or partners to take up careers in the NHS.

Image copyright iStock Image caption William met patients at a central London children's hospital

Image copyright Tim P. Whitby/Getty Image caption Members of the Royal Family have often teased the 35-year-old about his receding hairline