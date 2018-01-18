London lit up by Lumiere festival
- 18 January 2018
Landmarks across central London have been lit up as part of the four-night Lumiere festival of light.
British and international artists are displaying more than 50 artworks on some of the capital's most iconic buildings.
Installations will feature in areas in London including King's Cross, Leicester Square and the South Bank.
The festival will run until Sunday from 17:30 until 10:30 GMT.