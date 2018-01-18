London lit up by Lumiere festival

Image copyright PA Image caption 'The Wave' by Vertigo on London's South Bank

Landmarks across central London have been lit up as part of the four-night Lumiere festival of light.

British and international artists are displaying more than 50 artworks on some of the capital's most iconic buildings.

Installations will feature in areas in London including King's Cross, Leicester Square and the South Bank.

Image copyright PA Image caption A woman walks through 'Entre Les Rangs', by Rami Bebawi and KANVA at Lewis Cubitt Park, King's Cross

Image copyright PA Image caption 'The Reflektor' by Studio Roso on display in Carlton Street, near Piccadilly Circus

Image copyright PA Image caption A person looks at 'Supercube' by Stephane Masson on display in St James's Market

Image copyright PA Image caption Lights displayed outside Leicester Square

Image copyright PA Image caption People take photos of 'Waterlicht' by Daan Roosegaarde at Granary Square, King's Cross, north London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sculpture of a frog is lit up outside the W Hotel in Leicester Square

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 'The Light of the Spirit Chapter 2' by Patrice Warrener at Westminster Abbey

The festival will run until Sunday from 17:30 until 10:30 GMT.