Parsons Green attack: Teen denies terror charge
A teenager has denied responsibility for the Parsons Green terror attack which injured 30 people.
Ahmed Hassan allegedly built and placed a homemade bomb which partially exploded on a train at Parsons Green Tube station on 15 September last year.
Mr Hassan, of Cavendish Road, Sunbury, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and causing an explosion.
The 18-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear for a two-week trial at the Old Bailey on 5 March.