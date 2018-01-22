Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police are urging anyone who might know this man to come forward

Police have released a new photo of a man who was found collapsed outside University College Hospital in Camden.

The man, described as light-skinned and of black or Asian origin, was found at about 16:30 GMT on 26 December without identification.

He was put in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack and is said to be in a stable condition.

Detectives want to trace his family as soon as possible "due to his poor state of health".

Officers first released a picture of the man on New Year's Eve, but so far no one has come forward.

Det Con Tom Boon, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "It is almost a month since this man was found collapsed outside University College Hospital and we are still trying to trace his next of kin.

"We hope that by releasing this new photo, someone may recognise him and come forward."

Police believe he may be homeless.