Hotels and businesses in part of London's West End have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Emergency services were called to Strand in the heart of the capital's tourist district shortly after 02:00 BST.

Roads in the area have been closed, threatening to cause rush hour disruption.

The Metropolitan Police said it was working with the fire service and partner agencies to deal with the leak.

It tweeted: "A cordon and road closures are in place as a precaution and members of the public/motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time."