Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, suffered "catastrophic" brain damage, the court was told

A woman fighting to stop doctors ending life support treatment for her sick 11-month-old son has told a judge that God should decide when he dies.

Specialists at King's College Hospital said giving further treatment to Isaiah Haastrup is "futile, burdensome and not in his best interests".

They said he is profoundly disabled, but can feel pain.

Isaiah's mother, Takesha Thomas, and father Lanre Haastrup, both 36, want treatment to continue.

Ms Thomas, a Pentecostal Christian, said: "For me, I don't think it is right to say who should live or who should die. If God wants to take the person, He will."

She told the judge: "When I speak to him he will respond, slowly, by opening one eye.

"I see a child who is injured. He needs love. He needs care. I have it. I can can give it."

Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah Haastrup's mother Takesha Thomas told the High Court "If God wants to take the person, He will."

Ms Thomas told the judge that Isaiah responded to her.

"When I take him out for cuddles, when I sing to him, when I rock he feels sleepy in my arms," she said.

'Ventilator dependent'

A specialist treating Isaiah had told the judge that in his opinion the boy would not improve.

He described Isaiah as "profoundly disabled", and said that he could not breathe independently.

The judge has ruled that medics involved in Isaiah's case cannot be identified.

Barrister Fiona Paterson, representing King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, told the judge that overwhelming medical evidence showed that stopping treatment was in Isaiah's best interests.

The hearing is expected to end on Wednesday.