Wimbledon antiques dealer admits strangling daughter with dressing gown cord

  • 24 January 2018
Blenheim Road, Wimbledon Image copyright Google
Image caption Robert Peters denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter

A wealthy antiques dealer has admitted strangling his seven-year-old daughter with a dressing gown cord.

Robert Peters, 55, is accused of attacking Sophia at their family home near Wimbledon, south-west London, on 3 November last year.

Sophia was rushed to St George's Hospital in Tooting and placed on a life support machine but died the following day.

Peters, of Blenheim Road, denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said the plea was not accepted and there will be a trial at the Old Bailey from 23 April.

Peters was remanded in custody.

