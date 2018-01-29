Image copyright Jonas family Image caption Michael Jonas was fatally stabbed in Betts Park, south east London, on 2 November, 2017

Charges against six teenagers accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy have been dropped, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Michael Jonas was fatally stabbed in Betts Park, in Bromley, on 2 November.

A murder investigation was launched and six youths, aged in their early to late teens, were all charged with murder.

The Met said the charges were "discontinued" on 15 January and that detectives continue to investigate the death.

Police were called to reports of an attack at the park at around 19:20 GMT and found Michael with multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just under an hour later.