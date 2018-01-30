Hatton Garden gang ordered to pay £27.5m
The four ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden raid must pay a total of £27.5m or serve another seven years in jail.
John "Kenny" Collins, 77, Daniel Jones, 63, Terry Perkins, 69, and Brian Reader, 78, were ordered to pay the money back during a confiscation ruling at Woolwich Crown Court.
The gang stole goods after drilling a hole in the wall of a vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in Easter 2015.
The raid has been branded the "largest burglary in English legal history".
Judge Christopher Kinch QC said the men jointly benefitted from an estimated £13.69m worth of stolen cash, gold and gems..
The breakdown of the amounts ordered by the judge in the confiscation ruling on Tuesday are:
- John Collins, of Islington, north London - £7,686,039
- Daniel Jones, of Enfield, north London - £6,649,827
- Terry Perkins, of Enfield - £6,526,571
- Brian Reader, of Dartford, Kent - £6,644,951, including the sale of his £639,800 home and development land worth £533,000
It is thought two thirds of the valuables remain unrecovered.