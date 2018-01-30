Hatton Garden gang ordered to pay £27.5m

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd was breached over the 2015 Easter weekend

The four ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden raid must pay a total of £27.5m or serve another seven years in jail.

John "Kenny" Collins, 77, Daniel Jones, 63, Terry Perkins, 69, and Brian Reader, 78, were ordered to pay the money back during a confiscation ruling at Woolwich Crown Court.

The gang stole goods after drilling a hole in the wall of a vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in Easter 2015.

The raid has been branded the "largest burglary in English legal history".

Judge Christopher Kinch QC said the men jointly benefitted from an estimated £13.69m worth of stolen cash, gold and gems..

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Clockwise from top left Brian Reader, John Collins, Daniel Jones and Terry Perkins were described as the ringleaders of the heist

The breakdown of the amounts ordered by the judge in the confiscation ruling on Tuesday are:

John Collins, of Islington, north London - £7,686,039

Daniel Jones, of Enfield, north London - £6,649,827

Terry Perkins, of Enfield - £6,526,571

Brian Reader, of Dartford, Kent - £6,644,951, including the sale of his £639,800 home and development land worth £533,000

It is thought two thirds of the valuables remain unrecovered.