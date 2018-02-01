Image copyright Met Police Image caption David 'Dawood' Robinson was found with gunshot wounds inside an Islington music studio

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information to help catch the killer of a man shot dead at a north London music studio 18 months ago.

David "Dawood" Robinson, 25, was shot in Sunnyside Road, Archway, north London, on 20 August 2016.

Dawood, of Islington, had been at the Bighouse Studio 101 with friends before getting involved in an altercation which ended with him being shot.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The reward would be paid for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer, police said.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said Dawood's family were still waiting for answers 18 months after his death.

"Over this period of time, people's allegiances may have changed and those who were initially not comfortable speaking to police may now feel in a position to do so," he said.

"I would urge anyone with information who could help us catch Dawood's killers to contact police immediately."