Two police officers are being investigated over claims they sent text messages about sexually assaulting crime victims.

They also allegedly filmed people in custody and inside police vehicles, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The officers were suspended by the Met when it referred the issue to the IOPC.

The messages and footage appear to date back to about 2011 when the men worked together in Hounslow, west London.

Investigators will examine the material - which came to light during a separate criminal investigation by Surrey Police - before interviewing the detective constable from the Trident and Area Command unit and the police constable from aviation policing.

The probe will also assess whether any other officers may have been involved.

IOPC regional director Jonathan Green said the "worrying" allegations would be investigated to determine if the officers had breached professional conduct standards.