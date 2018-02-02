Image copyright Met Police

A man who stabbed his victim 11 times in an "unprovoked and vicious" street attack has been found guilty of murder.

Alando Bolt, 45, left Andrew Thompson, 30, to die after attacking him in Brixton, south London, on 18 August 2017.

Mr Thompson was unarmed and defenceless, police said.

Bolt said he knifed his victim in self-defence because he thought he was going to be attacked - a claim rejected by the Old Bailey jury.

The pair met on Atlantic Road and were seen talking before Bolt launched at Mr Thompson with a blade at about 12:50 BST.

Mr Thompson, from Kennington, south London, suffered various injuries including a fatal wound which pierced his heart.

He was pronounced dead the same afternoon.

Andrew Thompson from Kennington, south London, was attacked in Atlantic Road in Brixton

The jury also found Bolt, from nearby Stockwell, guilty of possession of an offensive weapon, according to the Met Police.

Det Insp Garry Moncrieff said the "unprovoked, vicious and protracted assault" would "haunt" those who saw it, and that he was glad the jury had "seen through Bolt's spurious claim of self-defence."

He will be sentenced on 12 March.