London

Wormwood Scrubs stabbing: Three men charged with murder

  • 3 February 2018
Khader Saleh Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Khader Saleh was pronounced dead at the scene

Three men have been charged with murder over the stabbing of an inmate at Wormwood Scrubs prison.

Khader Saleh, 25, was found at the west London jail on Wednesday.

