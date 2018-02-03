Man, 22, stabbed to death in north London
- 3 February 2018
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death in north London.
Police were called to St Mary's Close in Tottenham, close to Harlington Park, at about 01:30 GMT.
Paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's next of kin has been informed. A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have yet been made. Witnesses are urged to contact the Met Police.