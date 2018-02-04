London

Teenager stabbed to death in east London

  • 4 February 2018
Abbey Road, Barking Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was found on Abbey Road, Barking, on Saturday night

A teenager has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Abbey Road, Barking, which borders Barking Abbey Grounds, at about 22:10 GMT on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites