Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found on Abbey Road, Barking, on Saturday night

A teenager has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Abbey Road, Barking, which borders Barking Abbey Grounds, at about 22:10 GMT on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.