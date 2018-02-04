Image copyright Daily Mail / Solo Syndication Image caption John Worboys was convicted of 19 offences in 2009

Serial sex attacker John Worboys is believed to have been moved back to a prison outside of London.

He was transferred to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire from HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, the Press Association reported.

It comes after the Prison Service faced a backlash when he was moved to the city where he committed his crimes.

His transfer also comes amid a legal challenge against the Parole Board's decision to release him.

The 60-year-old was jailed for a minimum term of eight years in 2009.

He was convicted of 19 offences and given an indeterminate sentence for public protection.

Police believe he may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults.

The Parole Board provoked anger last month after announcing Worboys would be released from prison.

It was met with a furore by the rapist's victims and in Parliament.

Sir Brian Leveson and Mr Justice Garnham will consider on Wednesday whether to allow the mayor of London and two of Worboys' victims to apply for a judicial review.

If judges grant permission, they will set a date for a full judicial review hearing.