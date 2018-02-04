Image copyright Met Police Image caption Yaya Mbye was found in the George Downing Estate in Stoke Newington

A man who was stabbed to death in east London has been named.

Yaya Mbye, 26, died in hospital after being found on the George Downing Estate in Stoke Newington on 28 January.

No arrests have been made and detectives are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police said it trying to trace three males who were dressed in dark clothing who it believes were responsible for the attack.

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes said: "I believe they arrived and left the scene of the murder in a silver car believed to possibly be a Mercedes estate and I would like to hear from anybody who may have seen anything or may have any information about the murder if this young man.

"I believe there was a level of planning into this murder and I am interested in hearing from anybody who may have seen or heard anything in the area of the housing estate in the late part of Sunday evening.

"I am also appealing to anyone who could help us to piece together the final days and hours of Yaya's life."