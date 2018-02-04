Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with stab injuries on Atwell Road

A man has died after being stabbed in the chest almost a week ago.

Juan Olmos Saca, of Southwark, was taken to hospital after an altercation in Peckham on 29 January.

A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The charge is to be reviewed in light of the 39-year-old's death, the Met said.

A second man, aged 27, was also taken to hospital suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen and head. He has since been released from hospital.

Five more men were also arrested on the day over the incident in Atwell Road but released without further action.

Det Ch Insp Tony Lynes said: "We are appealing for anyone with information regarding what has proved to be a deadly attack to get in touch.

"We are returning to the scene today, one week on, to speak to anyone that may have seen or heard anything at the time of this incident that may assist police investigations."

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The victim's next of kin have been informed.