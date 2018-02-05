Image copyright Google Image caption Seyed Khan was found dead at Ilford Cemetery at about 12:00 on Thursday, 1 February

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the death of a man from Thamesmead, south east London.

The body of 49-year-old Seyed Khan was found in Ilford Cemetery on 1 February - more than a week after he had been reported missing.

Imran Muhammad, of Swindon Close, Ilford, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Mr Muhammad has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 7 February.