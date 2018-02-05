Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth

The father of a brain-damaged baby is intending to appeal a decision to stop his son's life-support treatment.

A court ruling was made allowing doctors to halt Isaiah Haastrup's life-support after King's College Hospital argued it was "not in his best interests" for it to continue.

Lanre Haastrup, 36, described the ruling as "disappointing", but will now challenge the decision himself.

He said: "I have lodged an appeal with the Court of Appeal's Family Division".

A spokesman for the King's College Hospital NHS Trust said: "We understand that Mr Haastrup is in the process of making an application for permission to appeal and stay willing to await the outcome of any said appeal."

Image copyright PA Image caption Lanre Haastrup said he "did not agree" with the experts who gave evidence at the High Court

During the High Court hearing doctors told the judge, Mr Justice MacDonald, Isaiah suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth.

They said Isaiah was in a low level of consciousness, could not move or breathe independently and was connected to a ventilator.

His mother, Takesha Thomas, 36, argued: "I see a child who is injured. He needs love. He needs care. I have it. I can give it."

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Mr Haastrup said he "did not agree with what the experts said".