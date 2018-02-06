Teen charged over 'police gun threat' in Lewisham
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly threatening a police officer with a gun.
A firearm was pointed at an officer in Lewisham, south-east London, on 27 January, a Met Police spokesman said.
The teenager has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
A 14-year-old girl and second 17-year-old boy who were also arrested have been released under investigation.