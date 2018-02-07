Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Worboys was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex attacks on women in his taxi

Serial rapist John Worboys is appearing in person at the High Court to hear whether the decision to release him will face a legal challenge.

Sir Brian Leveson asked for the 60-year-old to be brought from jail to the Royal Courts of Justice due to video link problems on Tuesday.

The court heard the victims were not expecting him to be there.

Sir Brian said since Worboys does not yet have legal representation, it was important he was at the hearing.

Worboys - who appeared stood in the caged-in dock in courtroom five - was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.

A recent decision by the Parole Board to release Worboys has sparked controversy about whether he should be freed.