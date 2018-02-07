Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Liverpool Street is one of the UK's busiest railway stations

Dozens of trains have been cancelled due to platform closures at London's Liverpool Street station.

The platforms were shut after a "track defect" was found just outside the station at 11:50 GMT.

Network Rail engineers worked to repair the track and re-opened the platforms at 14:10.

However, disruption to Greater Anglia, London Overground, TfL Rail and Stansted Express services is expected to last until 17:00.