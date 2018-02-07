Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage appears to show a Met police officer punching a protester

A video that appears to show a Met Police medic punching a protester is being reviewed by the police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it has received a referral from Scotland Yard.

The incident took place when a march against Turkish military attacks on Kurdish fighters clashed with pro-Turkish protesters, an eyewitness said.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We are in the process of establishing the circumstances of the incident."

The IOPC said it hoped to make a decision on whether to open an official investigation by the end of this week.

A witness said "you don't expect this sort of behaviour from the police".