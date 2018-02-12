Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The device was discovered during planned works at the airport

London City Airport has been closed after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in the River Thames nearby.

The discovery was made at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday at George V Dock during pre-planned work at the airport in east London, the Met Police said.

Specialist officers and the Royal Navy confirmed the device was explosive and the airport was shut at 22:00.

London City Airport advised passengers not to travel to the airport and contact their airline.

The Met said it was working with the Royal Navy to remove the device.

"At 22:00 an operational decision was made with the Royal Navy to implement a 214-metre exclusion zone to ensure that the ordnance can be safely dealt with whilst limiting any risk to the public," a spokesman said.

There will be disruption to inbound and outbound flights during the operation, the spokesman added.

Some roads near to the airport have also been closed.