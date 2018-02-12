Image copyright Hunters West Hampstead Image caption The Met Police said it received no reports of injuries

Ten homes have been evacuated after the front of a house collapsed.

Firefighters were called to Sumatra Road in West Hampstead, north-west London, at 12:06 GMT and requested the assistance of the police to cordon off the street.

The Met Police said no reports of injuries have been received.

The London Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance crew and an incident responder, but added there were no patients to treat at the scene.