Image copyright Met Police Image caption Hannah Leonard was found dead inside a flat on 9 February

Two people have been charged with the murder of a woman stabbed to death in Camden.

Hannah Leonard, 55, was found dead at a flat in Fellows Road, Camden NW3 on Friday, 9 February.

Lucy Casey, 43 and James Whitaker, 28, both of Kilburn, Brent, were charged with murder on Monday.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later, the Metropolitan Police said.