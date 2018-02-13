White powder package sent to Westminster
- 13 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating a suspicious package containing white powder that has been delivered to an office within the Palace of Westminster.
The powder was contained in a letter which was assessed by specialists and found to be non-harmful.
The office remains closed but the rest of the Palace of Westminster is open, police said.
Detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have been informed and are investigating.