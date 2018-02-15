Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are examining an abandoned vehicle in Freemasons Road to establish whether it is linked to the murder

A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a "targeted attack", police have said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene on Goldwing Close, Canning Town, east London, after police were called at 20:00 GMT on Valentine's Day.

Det Insp Perry Benton said police believe the victim died after a "sustained" attack.

Officers are examining an abandoned vehicle in Freemasons Road to establish whether it is linked to the murder.

The victim is the third teenager to die as a result of knife crime in London so far in 2018 and among 12 people stabbed to death across all ages, according to Scotland Yard.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course while formal identification awaits.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.