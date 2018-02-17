Image caption The blaze broke out in a building which is being redeveloped on Great Portland Street

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which has broken out on a building site in central London.

Ten fire engines and 50 firefighters are battling the blaze on Great Portland Street, near to Oxford Circus.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) received more than 40 calls about the fire, with the heavy black smoke seen rising into the sky from across the capital.

The brigade said the blaze is under control although roads around the area remain closed.