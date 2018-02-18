Image copyright AFP Image caption Traditional Chinese dances were performed in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square

Thousands of people lined the streets of London to welcome in the Year of the Dog at the capital's annual Chinese New Year celebrations.

Dancers and dragons joined a parade around Chinatown before performers took to the stage in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square.

Marital arts displays, music shows and cultural activities were also held in streets across the West End.

The event is the biggest Chinese New Year celebration outside of Asia.

